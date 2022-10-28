Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.60. 818,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 328,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

