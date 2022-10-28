Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.9 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF remained flat at $139.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 119. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYDGF. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

