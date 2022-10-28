Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 285.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 432.3% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 288.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 472,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 311.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 298.7% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 39,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $101.25 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.