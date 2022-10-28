Brighton Jones LLC Buys 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,690,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.