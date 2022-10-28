Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

