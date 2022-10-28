Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

