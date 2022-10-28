Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.