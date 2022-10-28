Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RH by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.7 %

RH opened at $245.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $689.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

