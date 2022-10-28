Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,778,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $96.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

