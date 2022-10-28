Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %

BCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.