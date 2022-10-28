Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.75-$5.75 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

