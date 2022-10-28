Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 255,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

