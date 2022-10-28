Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.44-$7.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 589,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,556. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

