British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in October

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 111,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

