Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,099. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.