Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $1,023.33

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,023.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

