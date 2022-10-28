Brokers Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

