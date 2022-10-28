Brokers Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.
HomeStreet Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of HomeStreet
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeStreet (HMST)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.