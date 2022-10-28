Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

