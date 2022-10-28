BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. 69,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

