BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Lennar by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,545. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

