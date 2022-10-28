BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 423,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 98,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,167. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

