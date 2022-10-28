BRR OpCo LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.91. 134,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

