BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $13,945,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,579. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

