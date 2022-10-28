BRR OpCo LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.3% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $7.03 on Friday, reaching $146.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

