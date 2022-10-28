BRR OpCo LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 0.7% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,954. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

