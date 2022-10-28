BRR OpCo LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KLA by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after buying an additional 50,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 2.7 %

KLAC traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,334. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average of $334.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.