BRR OpCo LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.20. 20,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.43.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

