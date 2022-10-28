BRR OpCo LLC Sells 182 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 76,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,485. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

