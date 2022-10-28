BRR OpCo LLC Sells 30,100 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health Stock Performance

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock worth $277,858,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,284. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.