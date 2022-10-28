BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.