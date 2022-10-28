BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.38 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

