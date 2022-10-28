BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $2.38 on Monday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.