BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURLF. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 164,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,879. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.