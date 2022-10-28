BTS Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,325.00 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and $45,325.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 77.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

