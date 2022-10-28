Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.50 EPS.

Bunge Stock Down 1.1 %

BG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,416. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

