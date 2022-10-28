Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Insider Activity

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

