BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.42

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 181825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYDDF. Barclays began coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

BYD Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

