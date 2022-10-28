Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.61 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.83. 33,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

