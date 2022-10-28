Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Caleres by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Caleres by 659.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

