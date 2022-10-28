Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.01 million.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 901,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,985. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Calix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

