Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.87% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVAL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 814.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

