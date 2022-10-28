Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at C$6.93 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.95.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$317.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

