Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 1.5%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 81,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 218,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$157.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby bought 50,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

