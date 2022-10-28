CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CannaPharmaRX Trading Down 20.8 %

CPMD traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,563. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

