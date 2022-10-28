Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capitec Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.
Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend
Capitec Bank Company Profile
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
