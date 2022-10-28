Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capitec Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

Capitec Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

