CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $16.76 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CapStar Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.