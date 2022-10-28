Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 588.9% in October

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 23,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,243. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (OFSTF)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.