Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Short Interest Up 588.9% in October

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 23,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,243. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carbon Streaming

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.