Cardano Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.92 billion and approximately $616.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.55 or 0.07547731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00088694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,318,063,155 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

