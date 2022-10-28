Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 235 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.