Cardinal Capital Management Buys 342 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Spire Stock Up 1.4 %

SR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 22,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.