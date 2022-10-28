Cardinal Capital Management Buys 538 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

